Help mom come home

My mom is 64 years young. She's been in hospital since 6/24/2026. She went in for heat stroke 2!

Come to find out she was a victim. She had gotten her shoes stolen off her feet and her purse and phone too.

Long story. Short she is sedated on breathing ventalater and needs oxygen 24/7. We need this money to get her into a rehabilitation facility. Then home. It will also help with medical supplies she will need. Anything is greatly appreciated more than u know.

Thank you