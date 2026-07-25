Trying to Secure Safe Affordable home/ help please

Hi, my name is Renee. I am 35 and I am a mother of two— a 12-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter. I am asking for help because my children and I are in a very urgent housing situation, and I am trying to protect my children and my mother at the same time. Prior to these unfortunate circumstances, we lived in our own home with the father of my children for 3years, He worked full timeM-F & I worked 2 12hr shifts sat&sun only which worked wonderfully for us since we both had time to still spend with our children.

For the last 2 years, since my fiance was deported, my kids and I have been living with my 70-year-old mother because we were evicted for falling behind on rent. We have been so thankful for her love and support, but now her lease is ending soon & she was intending to renew once again but she was told we have to move out before it renews. The apartment is too small for all of us, and since only my mother was originally approved, her landlord said she could be evicted if we are still there when it is time to renew. The last thing I want is for my mom to lose her place because she tried to help us.

I work part-time doing home health care through the VA, but right now I do not make enough to cover the cost of moving into a home on my own. I am doing my best, but I cannot do this alone. My daughter will be starting school in August, and once she is in school I will be able to work more and start building more stability for my children and me. Right now, we are facing a deadline and need help as soon as possible.

I am asking for help with a deposit and first month’s rent so my children and I can move into a safe place of our own before my mother loses her home. This is not just about getting a house — it is about keeping my family together, protecting my mom from consequences for helping us, and giving my children a stable place to live.

Any donation, no matter how small, will help us get closer to safety and stability. If you cannot donate, please send us your prayers or please share this fundraiser and help us reach people who may be able to.

Thank you so much for reading our story and for any kindness, or support you can give our family.

[My 12yr old son is not shown in the photo, because he was on the field as we were attending one of his football games.]