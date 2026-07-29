Help Mom and Daughters Recover From Fire

On May 16th, 2026, my dad lit my mom’s car on fire after an argument about custody of me and my sister, causing it to blow up, and also causing a devastating house fire that left us with almost nothing. My mom, my little sister, and I lost our home and many of our belongings. Since the fire, we have been staying in a motel, but the cost is becoming difficult for my mom to afford.





My mom works at a gas station to support our family, but she says it isn’t bringing in much. We have also been dealing with transportation challenges because of the fire. Much of our money is going toward motel costs, Uber rides, buses, food, and other things we need.





I am asking for help as we work to get a new home and maybe a new car. Donations will help cover temporary housing, transportation, clothing, personal items, food, and other essentials we need while we recover from this difficult situation.





I saw this site on TikTok so I thought I could give it a shot. Any amount helps, and if you are unable to donate, sharing our story would mean so much to us. Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers during this challenging time.