Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack.

While Mitch & Brenda had just began to enjoy their much needed vacation, Mitch began experience worsening chest pain while pulling up the kayak out of the water. An ambulance was called and off he went to Houlton for an initial work-up. He was found to be suffering from a STEMI (widow-maker heart attack). He was then transported by Life Flight to Bangor, a higher-level of care. Unfortunately, he soon became too critical for Bangor as a Ventricular Septal Defect (hole in the heart) was found as well. Mitch was once again transported by Life Flight ground to Maine Med in Portland, known for their excellence in cardiac care, to undergo a less-invasive procedure than open heart would be.

While the procedure was overall successful, the surgeons were not able to make a complete closure of the VSD. He was also started on antibiotics at this time for treatment of pneumonia. Recovery has continued to be an up-hill battle as his heart is so weak. He went emergently into surgery on Friday, 8/14 to have an IABP (intra-aortic balloon pump) placed again. He is showing some signs of improvement since the IABP was placed as it reduces the work-load of the heart. He is now going to be getting an Impella placed and is facing open-heart surgery once more healing has taken place.

Through all this, his wife, Brenda, has been by his side who is also going through her own health challenges with breast cancer.

This is extending into a much longer hospital stay/recovery than was initially anticipated.

If you are able to support them financially with travel expenses, food, medical bills, lodging, every bit can help and will go directly to Brenda & Mitch.