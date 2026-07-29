Help Mistys Healing Journey

Hi everyone I’m Leroy helping my family.ĺ Here is her story..





On April 28th, my life changed in an instant. My hemoglobin level suddenly dropped to a critical level of 1 due to severe internal bleeding, and I was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment. Doctors told my family the situation was life-threatening, and I spent a week hospitalized receiving 4 blood transfusions, testing, and intensive care just to survive.





Shortly after returning home, I faced another emergency and underwent a hysterectomy. Recovery has been physically, emotionally, and financially overwhelming. While trying to heal, I am now also dealing with additional health complications, including a heart murmur and a large cyst on my spleen that will be evaluated by an oncologist in June.





This has turned our world upside down. The medical bills continue to grow, and being unable to work during recovery has made it difficult to keep up with monthly expenses, transportation to appointments, medications, and daily necessities.





I never imagined needing to ask for help, but right now I truly do. Any donation, prayer, or share of this fundraiser would mean more than words can express. Your support will help ease the financial burden while I focus on healing and attending the many medical appointments still ahead.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for standing beside me during one of the hardest times of my life.





https://gofund.me/c3155a11b



