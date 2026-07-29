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Help Milan, Khloe & Khari Heal After May 13 Crash

Goal$200,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKhary Barrett

Fundraiser funds will be received by Khary Barrett

Help Milan, Khloe & Khari Heal After May 13 Crash

On May 13, my three daughters were in a three-car crash in Miami Gardens.i told them to wait on me because they went to an after school play at school and you know kids are stubborn they hopped into a car thinking they were helping me,with another irresponsible teenager and within 15 minutes it happened! Milan, 17, and twins Khloe and Khari, 15, are home now but facing a long recovery. Between surgeries, rehab, and trauma counseling, the medical bills are overwhelming and I’ve been out of work for a month to care for them. We’re asking for help with medical costs, transportation to Nicklaus Children’s and Joe DiMaggio, and getting our girls the care they need to heal.﻿﻿﻿﻿

Full fundraiser story

Help Milan, Khloe & Khari Heal After May 13 Crash

On Wednesday night, May 13, our family’s life changed in seconds.

My three daughters were in the Kia that was hit at Northwest Ninth Avenue near 199th Street in Miami Gardens. In an instant, they went from being teenagers with normal plans to trauma patients fighting to recover.

Milan, 17, suffered a broken rib, broken ankle, and severe facial trauma. Her face was split, breaking her nose and loosening her teeth. She will need dental surgery and veneers to repair the damage.

Khloe, 15, broke her humerus bone and injured her back and neck. 

Khari, 15, Khloe’s twin, suffered strained back and neck injuries and is now dealing with persistent headaches.

All three girls are finally home, but home doesn’t mean healed. They’re in rehab and physical therapy, traveling to appointments at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital several times a week. The physical pain is only part of it. They’ve all been traumatized and will need counseling to process what happened that night.

I’ve been out of work for a month because my place is with them, at appointments, helping them get through the day, and making sure they don’t face this alone. The medical bills are piling up fast, and insurance doesn’t cover everything.

What your support will cover:

  Medical bills, surgeries, and dental work for Milan’s teeth

  Physical therapy and rehab for all three girls

  Trauma counseling 

  Lost wages from being out of work to care for them

  Transportation costs to Nicklaus Children’s and Joe DiMaggio for ongoing care

  Any medical equipment or home needs during recovery

Milan should be finishing her junior year and thinking about senior year. Khloe and Khari should be 15, laughing with friends, not learning how to manage back injuries and headaches and the Twins Khloe and Khari are aspiring aau traveling basketball and high school varsity starters and college prospects.They should be training getting ready for next season.Instead, they’re brave, hurting, and trying to heal. 

We didn’t expect to be here asking for help. But we can’t do this alone. Every donation, every share, every prayer helps us keep going. If you can’t give, please share their story so others can.

Thank you for standing with Milan, Khloe, and Khari. Your support lets me focus on being their mom instead of panicking about bills. We feel your love, and it’s carrying us through.



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