Help Milagro to Heal

Milagro is my sweet 2-year-old mutt who has always brought so much joy and love into my life. Recently, she went through something unimaginable—she was assaulted while she was expecting puppies in Brazil, where sadly, cases of animal abuse are being reported more and more often. As a result of this attack, all her puppies died, and Milagro herself is now in intensive care. She is unable to move any part of her body below her chest, she has lost her voice and cannot bark, and she needs a catheter just to pee or poop. She’s barely eating, and every day is a struggle for her.





I live here in the USA, but Milagro’s family in Brazil does not have the means to pay for her care. The veterinarians are doing everything they can, but Milagro needs ongoing medication, IV fluids, physical therapy, catheters, and tube feeding to give her the best chance at recovery. The costs are overwhelming, and without our help, Milagro will not survive. I want to do everything possible to help her heal and hopefully walk again. Your support will go directly toward her care and give her the fighting chance she deserves.





Thank you so much for your kindness and support during this difficult time. I will be sharing weekly updates on Milagro’s condition so you can follow her journey and see the difference your help makes. For more information on Milagro’s case, you can also visit the Instagram accounts @s.o.s Orelha and @andaresproductionsofficial, which are united to help her. Every donation, share, and kind word means the world to us.