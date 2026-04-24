Help Mikhaela get a cheap but decent vehicle

I am trying to raise funds to help me get a vehicle or at least a down payment for a vehicle. I’ve missed three days of work so far and cannot miss anymore or I will get terminated. Please don’t feel like you have to donate as we are ALL struggling and I know things are hard for everyone. But if you can donate I’d be more than grateful. Life has really knocked us down lately and I’m trying to fight to stay above water!! God bless each and every one of you!!!