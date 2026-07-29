Help Mikey Get Warm and Safe

I'm raising money to help Mikey, a homeless gentleman who is sick, tired, cold, and wet. Right now, he's losing hope, and he needs support.





The funds will help cover basic necessities, food, and temporary shelter, things that can make an immediate difference in his life. With your help, we can get him to a warmer, safer place and provide what he needs to get through this.





Mikey deserves care and dignity. Your support would mean so much to him and to me. Thank you for standing with him.