Help Mike Receive Treatments

7/11 update: Mike was discharged from the nursing home because he was not progressing with physical therapy. In the meantime, Dawn has broken her foot. After weeks of searching for a clinic that would accept him in such severe condition, they finally found one. However, it requires that he bring private assistants. They are about to start two weeks of treatments at the clinic, which is very expensive. Also, Mike needs a new wheelchair that is suited to his specific needs. The monetary help continues to be crucial! Please continue to give, share, and pray!





Mike received discouraging lab results. Tests indicate that his body is fighting cancer! After tests, Mike had several trips to the ER. He was then diagnosed with varicella encephalitis, and was moved to various facilities including the Perry County Nursing Home. Expenses continue to stack daily. Mike can no longer walk. There are still many questions and tests that need to be done. While the Arthurs are insured, the copays have been outrageous. Currently, Mike needs to recover enough to travel to the clinic where he will receive treatments for the cancer and build immunity. Once there, the insurance will not cover any of his alternative care which will be around $5,000/week. They are hoping to raise $20,000 for Mike to receive treatments. Also, the Arthurs are encouraged by your prayers!