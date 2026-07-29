Help Mike Battle Health Hurdles - HopeForHisFamily

My names Mike I am a father of five a husband and a child of god the past few months have been tough my job closed my health has deteriorated and that has taken a toll on my mental health as well I am on a journey of healing but the financial strain is really taking its toll so from one family to another thank you for reading this. I will be using the funds for bills medications that I need and to just keep my kids with what they need.

This campaign isn’t just about overcoming financial hurdles; it's about preserving dignity in the face of adversity, keeping faith alive when life throws curveballs, and proving that good people are out there even during tough times. Your support could be a lifeline for my family and me—it could mean paying off overdue bills without feeling like we’re drowning further into debt.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read about our struggle and considering how you might offer your support, however big or small it may be. You have no idea just how far a few dollars can go in times like these. God bless you!