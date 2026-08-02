Help Mike and His Son Through This Tough Time

Hi everyone,

I’m just a 49-year-old man. Five years ago, I lost my wife, so yes, it’s been hard, but I keep my head up and my faith in God. I'm reaching out because I recently experienced an e-bike accident that completely turned my life upside down. What started as a normal day quickly became another difficult moment in my life.

As a result of the accident, I suffered a broken wrist, making it difficult to do even the simplest daily tasks. I also severely busted my knee, which required knee surgery and stitches. Unfortunately, my knee later developed a serious infection, leading to additional medical treatment, pain, and a much longer recovery than I ever expected. I also suffer from broken teeth in the front of my mouth, top and bottom, which gives me pain from time to time. I’ve been out of work due to this for about a month and still have 4 to 5 months while I heal up and get well. It’s been hard and rough trying to get well while taking care of my 15-year-old son at the same time.

The physical pain has been overwhelming, but the financial burden has been just as difficult. Medical bills, medications, follow-up appointments, and time away from work have placed me in a situation I never imagined I'd face.

I’m asking for prayers and any funds you can give. It would mean a lot. I’m not used to doing this. This is the first time I have ever done a fundraiser. It’s a lot. I’m nervous. Anything would be everything to me at this point in time in my life. I decided to get my teeth fixed, but unfortunately, I’m unable to go to work at the moment to support myself, my son, get groceries, and pay bills. I don’t want to lose my apartment and transportation that I'm currently about to go into debt over soon if I can’t get my bills paid.

If you're able, I'm asking for your support to help cover my medical expenses and allow me to focus on healing without the constant stress of mounting bills. Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference. If you're unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with your family and friends would mean the world to me. I’m a child of God who’s asking my fellow brothers and sisters in the name of the Most High God of Israel for your financial support and prayers.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, your prayers, and your support during this challenging time. I truly appreciate every act of generosity and encouragement as I work toward making a full recovery. God bless America.

With gratitude,

Mike



