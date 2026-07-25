Help Migual find Hope

Help Miguel Carlos Rebuild His Future ❤️🇵🇸

Miguel Carlos is an 8-year-old boy from Palestine whose life was changed forever by the war. After losing one of his legs, he is now staying with his uncle while trying to recover and adapt to a completely different life.

At such a young age, Miguel should be playing, learning, and dreaming about his future—not facing the challenges of war and disability.

Your kindness can help provide him with essentials such as medical care, rehabilitation, mobility support, clothing, food, and other daily needs. No donation is too small—every contribution brings hope and reminds Miguel that he is not alone.

Please consider donating and sharing this fundraiser. Together, we can help Miguel take the next steps toward a brighter future.

Every little donation makes a difference. Thank you for your compassion. ❤️