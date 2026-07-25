Help Michelle Continue Living Independently ❤️

Some people inspire you simply by the way they choose to live.

My beautiful friend, Michelle Strickland, is one of those people.

I met Michelle at church about ten years ago, and she has forever changed my life.

Michelle was born with cerebral palsy and is quadriplegic. She has spent many years in an electric wheelchair, yet if you meet her, the first thing you'll notice isn't her disability, it's her smile.

She laughs.

She encourages others.

She loves God.

She never gives up.

Life has asked more of Michelle than most of us can imagine.

A few years ago, while legally crossing the street in her wheelchair, she was struck by a car. The accident damaged the only arm and hand she has movement in and destroyed her wheelchair.

Yet she kept moving forward.

She has faithfully worked every opportunity she could find. Sadly, there have been times she arrived for job interviews only to be told, after they saw her wheelchair, that the position had suddenly "already been filled."

Still...

She kept applying.

She wanted to work.

She wanted to contribute.

Through Vocational Rehabilitation she was eventually able to work from home, and she continues to look for opportunities because independence means everything to her.

Several years ago, God blessed Michelle with a Habitat for Humanity home. She faithfully made every payment for over 30 years, and today that home is completely paid off.

Praise God!

Now, the home simply needs a few modifications that will allow Michelle to continue living there independently, things many of us never have to think about, like lowering cabinets so she can reach the sink and brush her own teeth, making needed repairs, and improving accessibility.

Recently, Michelle's wheelchair broke, causing serious wounds to her legs that required hospitalization.

Her current situation is heartbreaking.

Because very few people are physically able to transfer her safely, Michelle has often been unable to get into a bed. For the past several years, she has frequently had to sleep sitting upright in her wheelchair.

When she is home alone, she has to make sure her wheelchair remains plugged in because if there were ever an emergency and the battery died, she would have no way to leave her home.

A new customized wheelchair designed specifically for Michelle's needs, with specialized finger controls, leg elevation to help heal her wounds, and the ability to recline flat, costs approximately $70,000, and the Medicare process can take up to 18 months.

Our immediate goal is $55,500.

These funds will allow Michelle to:

Purchase a quality refurbished power wheelchair. Make essential accessibility repairs and modifications to her home. Improve her safety and independence. Address immediate needs while we begin working toward obtaining a new customized wheelchair.

Those of us who love Michelle regularly check on her, help where we can, and recently came together when her phone stopped working after her hospitalization. But we also know something important:

Michelle deserves the dignity of having resources available when she needs them, without always having to depend on others.

If you've ever wondered whether one person can make a difference...

Meet Michelle.

She has spent her entire life proving that joy is stronger than hardship, faith is stronger than fear, and gratitude is stronger than circumstance.

If Michelle's story touches your heart, would you prayerfully consider helping?

No gift is too small.

Whether it's $1, $10, $100, or simply sharing this fundraiser, every act of kindness brings Michelle one step closer to continuing the independent life she has worked so hard to build.

Thank you for loving one of the most beautiful souls I've ever known.

"Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver." 2 Corinthians 9:7

God bless you.❤️