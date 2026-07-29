Help Michele’s Family while she battles cancer

On October 2, 2026, I received the devastating news I have breast cancer. 6 months of chemo almost killed me, and I just had a double mastectomy. As many of you know I work two jobs-one with great benefits, and one I don’t get paid for if I’m not there. Should you feel led, any amount helps us stay afloat while I can’t work. Thank you in advance for anything you can do, even if it’s a prayer.