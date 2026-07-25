Help Michael

My friend, Michael Haney, experienced a coronary episode and was diagnosed with congestive heart failure - a condition rather than an event. He spent nearly 3 weeks in hospital and rehabilitation. He is legitimately disabled and has Medicare for health insurance. As we know, Medicare isn't free of charge. Retired or disabled people still have co-pays and premiums





Michael's income won't cover the co-pay costs anytime in the near OR distant future. Any amount will go directly to Michael to pay these fees. Thank you and please pray for his continued recovery.