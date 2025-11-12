Help Micahel White during his Recovery

Help Michael White With Medical Bills and Lost Wages

Michael White was working as a cashier at Tommy's gas station when he was injured in a stabbing incident.

Michael is now recovering and facing medical bills, as well as lost wages from being unable to work during his recovery.

We're starting this fundraiser to help take some of the financial pressure off Michael while he heals. Donations will go toward medical expenses, everyday bills, and replacing some of the income lost while he's unable to work.

Any amount is appreciated, and if you're unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser.

Thank you for supporting Michael and helping him get through this difficult time.