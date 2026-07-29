Help Send Mic Ange7o to The Gathering

Back on the road — this time to The Gathering of the Juggalos!





What’s good fam,

I just got off a 9-day Midwest tour opening for Jehry Robinson (Strange Music) and now I’ve been confirmed to perform on the Cyclone Stage at The Gathering of the Juggalos 2026 !





This is a huge opportunity to perform in front of thousands and build more connections in the music scene. I’m hoping to stay for the full festival (Aug 19–22) to maximize networking and experiences.





What the funds will cover:

+Festival ticket + VIP upgrade (to meet ICP and other artists)

+Gas for the round trip

+4 nights of hotels

+Food and basic travel expenses

+Small buffer for unexpected costs





Any support helps me show up properly and represent without stressing financially. Even $5–$10 makes a huge difference.





If you’ve been rocking with me through the Jehry tour, this is the next chapter. Let’s make it happen!





Mic Ange7o

Indi Genius Media