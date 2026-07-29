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Help Messiah Attend the Summit Student Conference!

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$925 USD

Fundraiser created byTrista Swinson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Trista Swinson

Help Messiah Attend the Summit Student Conference!

Hi everyone,

We are reaching out to our community to help an incredible young man take a life-changing step in his personal and spiritual journey. Messiah is 18 years old, and he has a unique opportunity to attend the Summit Ministries Student Conference—but we need your help to get him there!


About Messiah’s Journey

Messiah is a resilient, hard-working young man who has overcome significant hurdles in his life. As a former foster youth, navigating the transition into adulthood isn't easy, but Messiah is absolutely thriving. He is currently working hard as a shift manager at Bojangles and learning what it means to lead.

Just recently, we celebrated a massive milestone: Messiah’s one-year anniversary with our family. Trista Swinson and Ronnie Swinson took in Messiah, providing him a safe place to live and grow during a time in need. We are so incredibly proud of the strides he is making every single day, and we want nothing more than to support him as he grows deeper in his faith and builds a strong foundation for his future.


Why This Conference Matters

Summit Student Conferences are immersive, two-week, in-person experiences designed for young adults. Through worldview lectures, small groups, and guided discussions, Messiah will look closely at Christianity alongside the cultural worldviews shaping our society today.


Summit equips young people to:

 Think clearly and seek truth.

 Develop conviction, clarity, and confidence in what they believe.

 Live out a biblical worldview as they step into the next chapters of life.


For Messiah, this isn’t just a summer camp; it’s a pivotal launching pad as he adjusts to adulthood. It’s an opportunity to be poured into, mentored, and surrounded by a community that wants to see him succeed.


The Need: $4,000

Because this opportunity came together quickly, we are on a very tight timeline. We need to raise $4,000.00 to cover:

1 The remaining balance of his tuition.

2 Travel & expenses to get him to and from the conference.


How You Can Help

Every single dollar helps us get Messiah closer to that goal. If you are unable to donate financially, you can still play a huge part in his journey:

 Donate: No amount is too small. A gift of $25, $50, or $100 makes a massive difference.

 Share: Please share this link with your friends, family, and church communities.

 Pray: Please pray for Messiah as he prepares for this trip—for his safety, his open heart, and for the financial doors to open.


“Summit Ministries equips young people to think clearly, seek truth, and live out a biblical worldview... preparing them for what comes next."

Thank you for investing in Messiah’s future, standing with our family, and helping this deserving young man discover his purpose and confidence!

Updates will be posted here as we get closer to our deadline! Thank you again for your generosity!


Total Cost of Tuition:  $2445 (Family Covered $1500)

Transportation:  $500

Books:  $300

Food & Activities at Conference:  $500

Help Cover Missed Work Pay While Away:  $1200


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