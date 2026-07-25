Help Mercyposh Foundation Transform Lives in Afric

🙏 SAVE A LIFE TODAY ❤️

Dear family and friends,

I humbly ask for your support for Mercyposh Foundation, where we care for vulnerable children, widows, and families in need.

Your donation—no matter the amount—will help provide food, education, healthcare, and hope to those who need it most.

If you're unable to give today, please help by sharing this message. Together, we can change lives.

Donate here: https://www.givesendgo.com/save-a-life-today?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=save-a-life-today

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. May God richly bless you.

Dr. Pastor Mercy Ojoma Atawodi

Founder, Mercyposh Foundation