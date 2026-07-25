Help Mena Play Violin with Lindsey Stirling

Venmo: @FoxxieDoodle





For four years, Mena has been pursuing her dream of becoming a professional violinist, and a cornerstone of her passion comes from her favorite artist, Lindsey Stirling. In 2025 Mena was blessed with the opportunity to play the US national anthem for an audience of hundreds including Lindsey, earning her the nickname "Star Spangled Girl." Now, Mena is determined to play alongside Lindsey and an opportunity has presented itself.

During an exclusive zoom with Lindsey, fans were able to give feedback on activity ideas for an upcoming cruise, and Lindsey proposed that fans could play their instruments together with her in a "fireside" musical session. Along with a karaoke open-mic night, this will provide Mena with chances to fulfill a dream she has held for years giving her lasting motivation and memories to carry her passion for years to come.

All contributions will go towards travel expenses for the 2027 Master of the Tides cruise.

https://www.masteroftidescruise.com/