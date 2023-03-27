Help Melody Recover and Support Her Family

My daughter Melody is 39 years old and broke her neck last night in an accident. She is currently hospitalized in Milwaukee and facing recovery ahead.





Melody is a single mom with three children, and she was unemployed from her regular job before the accident. Right now, her biggest concerns apart from her own recovery are paying her bills and taking care of her children while she's unable to work.





Our family is reaching out to ask for help during this difficult time. Any support would mean so much to Melody and her kids as she focuses on healing. We are deeply grateful for your generosity and kindness.