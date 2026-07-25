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Help Melissa Fight Cancer

GoalR 500,000 ZAR
RaisedR 1,500 ZAR

Fundraiser created byLindi De Beer

Fundraiser funds will be received by Melissa Eagleton

Help Melissa Fight Cancer

Help Melissa Fight EBV-Positive Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

On 2 June 2026, Melissa, a devoted wife and mother of two young boys, received the devastating diagnosis of EBV-Positive Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer associated with the Epstein-Barr virus.

What began as a lump in her left groin in October 2025 led to months of uncertainty and countless medical appointments. Although the lump disappeared for a period of time, it returned in January 2026. Melissa was initially told it was likely a swollen lymph node caused by an infection, but after multiple courses of antibiotics failed to resolve the issue, further investigations became necessary.

Over the following months, Melissa underwent numerous medical tests, including ultrasounds, X-rays, blood tests, internal examinations, and two biopsies. Despite many results thankfully coming back clear, Melissa and her family continued searching for answers until they finally received the life-changing diagnosis.

Without medical aid, Melissa relies on South Africa's public healthcare system. While her family is deeply grateful for the care she has received, the ongoing travel to specialist appointments and testing facilities, particularly in George, is placing significant financial strain on the family.

With the support of generous donors, Melissa hopes to access additional medical care, investigations, and supportive therapies without the lengthy delays often experienced in the public healthcare system. This support will allow her to focus on her treatment, recovery, and overall well-being during this challenging time.

In addition to travel expenses and other medical-related costs, Melissa hopes to pursue supportive therapies and nutritional supplementation to strengthen her body throughout treatment. These include Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Red Light Therapy, vitamins, and other supportive treatments that are not covered by public healthcare and come at a substantial cost.

Her journey is far from over. Melissa still requires further investigations, including a CT scan and lumbar puncture, to determine the extent of the disease and help her medical team develop the most effective treatment plan.

Melissa and her husband have a beautiful family. Together, they are raising two wonderful little boys, aged 6 and 3. Due to economic hardship in South Africa, her husband was forced to seek contract work overseas, which means he is away from home for extended periods of time. As a result, Melissa must rely on the support of family, friends, and her community throughout her healing journey.

Despite this difficult diagnosis, Melissa remains steadfast in her faith and hopeful for the future. She believes that God will carry her through this journey and is determined to fight with everything she has for her husband, her children, and the life they have built together.

We are reaching out to family, friends, and kind-hearted strangers to help support Melissa during this challenging time. Every donation, regardless of the amount, will help ease the financial burden on her family and allow her to focus on what matters most, her treatment, recovery, and precious time with her loved ones.If you are unable to contribute financially, please consider sharing Melissa's story and keeping her and her family in your prayers. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your generosity, kindness, prayers, and support. Every act of compassion means more than words can express. If you are unable to contribute financially, please consider sharing Melissa's story and keeping her and her family in your prayers.

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