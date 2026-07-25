Help Megan Rebuild and Fight for Her Family

For those who know me, asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do. I've always worked hard, paid my bills, and done everything I could to provide for my children. Today, I find myself in a situation where I can no longer do it alone. Over the past several months, my family has faced an incredibly difficult legal and personal journey involving custody of my children. The process has required legal representation, multiple interviews with authorities, and countless hours navigating a complex family court system. While the investigations have been completed, the legal process is ongoing, and I am now at a point where I desperately need to continue securing legal representation so I can move forward through the courts.

The emotional and financial weight of these challenges has been overwhelming. Despite everything, my faith has remained my anchor. I believe God is walking beside me through every difficult day, even when I feel broken. I continue to pray for healing, restoration, and the strength to keep fighting for my children. I am raising funds to help cover: - Ongoing legal fees for my family court proceedings. - Basic living expenses while I seek employment. - Transportation and costs associated with court and legal appointments. - Everyday necessities so I can continue providing a stable home for my children. If you are able to give, no matter the amount, I would be deeply grateful. If you are unable to donate, I completely understand. Sharing this campaign and keeping my family in your prayers would mean just as much. Thank you for your kindness, your support, and your prayers during one of the most difficult seasons of my life. I trust that brighter days are ahead, and I am thankful to everyone who chooses to walk alongside me.

With gratitude, Megan





mt_993@hotmail.com