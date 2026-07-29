Help Medvedskiy Family Cover Funeral Cost

Our beloved daughter Janie Anna Medvedskiy was born on May 23, 2026 at 11:49 AM. She was 34 weeks and 5 days, weighing 6 lbs. 2 oz.





Janie was diagnosed with CDH (Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia) at our 19th week appointment. We knew that God had a purpose and a story to tell through her life. But we didn’t know how it’s going to be, and how it would end. We had a lot of questions to God and to the doctors, but not many answers. What we did receive was God’s peace that surpasses all understanding.





At the delivery, God orchestrated everything by His plan. Despite the labor starting so unexpectedly and us going to a hospital that we’ve never been to; All the right specialist were on shift and present that day to give Janie all the specialized care that she needed, seconds after her birth.





After putting her on all the needed machines, the doctors were hopeful that she had a fighting chance. When we both came to see Janie in the other room, the doctors informed us that her condition was declining and brain damage was occurring. We were left with the question of how to continue her care. We cried out to the Lord for wisdom and guidance and how to proceed, and God… in His Providence and mercy… met our needs right then and there. In about 20 minutes the doctor rushed to tell us that Janie was actively dying. We didn’t have to make any decisions. God held her life in His hands, and He had the final decision.

We were able to hold her for the very first time, while she passed to be in the loving arms of Jesus at 4 PM May 23, 2026.





Even though Janie didn’t have much time here on earth, she left an impact on our lives. Through Janie the Lord taught us that in this life we will have suffering and pain, but trials purify us, and teach us to fully surrender to God’s plan for our lives.

Luke 22:42 “ Father, if it is your will, take this cup away from me; nevertheless not my will, but yours be done.”



