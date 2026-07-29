GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Medvedskiy Family Cover Funeral Cost

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMedvedskiy Family

Help Medvedskiy Family Cover Funeral Cost

Our beloved daughter Janie Anna Medvedskiy was born on May 23, 2026 at 11:49 AM. She was 34 weeks and 5 days,  weighing 6 lbs. 2 oz.


Janie was diagnosed with CDH (Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia) at our 19th week appointment. We knew that God had a purpose and a story to tell through her life. But we didn’t know how it’s going to be, and how it would end. We had a lot of questions to God and to the doctors, but not many answers. What we did receive was God’s peace that surpasses all understanding.


At the delivery, God orchestrated everything by His plan. Despite the labor starting so unexpectedly and us going to a hospital that we’ve never been to; All the right specialist were on shift and present that day to give Janie all the specialized care that she needed, seconds after her birth. 


After putting her on all the needed machines, the doctors were hopeful that she had a fighting chance. When we both came to see Janie in the other room, the doctors informed us that her condition was declining and brain damage was occurring. We were left with the question of how to continue her care. We cried out to the Lord for wisdom and guidance and how to proceed, and God… in His Providence and mercy… met our needs right then and there.   In about 20 minutes the doctor rushed to tell us that Janie was actively dying. We didn’t have to make any decisions. God held her life in His hands, and He had the final decision. 

We were able to hold her for the very first time, while she passed to be in the loving arms of Jesus at 4 PM May 23, 2026.


Even though Janie didn’t have much time here on earth, she left an impact on our lives. Through Janie the Lord taught us that in this life we will have suffering and pain, but trials purify us, and teach us to fully surrender to God’s plan for our lives. 

  1. Luke 22:42 “ Father, if it is your will, take this cup away from me; nevertheless not my will, but yours be done.” 


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve