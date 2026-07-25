Help Medical Bills and to Live

Since 2016 my health has been a trajectory of downhill to worse. I have suffered a severe cardiac arrest which found me clinically dead twice. From then it's been heart failure, kidney failure, COPD, Afib 100 percent of the time, hypothyroidism thanks to one of the heart meds and my newest issue I just found out about today. Irregular mammogram. I may be adding breast cancer to that list. My medical bills are extraordinary and just trying to live and pay my bills is next to impossible. I'm asking for some help to try to live somewhat of a normal life, monetarily speaking.

Thank you and God bless.