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Help me with work expenses

Goal$1,632 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRobert Kristof

Help me with work expenses

So, I started working for a company that hires people to upload data sets to developers who have apps in the app stores.


This is how they put the description of their company,

The Apple App Store is renowned for its carefully curated selection of apps, featuring over 2 million available for download. However, developers who want to gain exposure on VOLO must remain focused on app quality and user experience while dealing with approximately 500 million visits per week. In contrast, the Google App Store is relatively open, with more than 3 million Android apps, suggesting that developers would benefit greatly from creating apps for the company.


VOLO and merchant place great emphasis on visual appeal and the use of strategic keywords. Attractive app icons and screenshots have a significant impact on user choices. Given these trends and the sheer size of app stores, developers need to refine their strategies—utilizing ASO—to stand out in this competitive and changing market.


Upon getting hired, I was given $82 for training. I shouldn't of had a Combination data set this soon. I haven't had tome to build up a savings account yet. Upon working for only 7 days, I was given something that they call Combination Data. We pay for the data to be uploaded and make a small percentage of the uploaded data value. But with Combination Data, we get a bigger percentage of the data profit. I've had 3 sets of Combination Data, which the odds of getting just one set is such a small minuscule chance of getting one. One! But every time I have gotten them, they've multiplied massively in price for me to pay out for the data and i can't cashout until the whole set is done. Upon reaching out to the higher ups I was given the cold shoulder and told that my finances aren't their problem.


Last month, when I first got this data set, I paid $500 for the first Combination data set and then $900 for the next set, the $900 being rent. I was on the last bit of data and received the last Combination Data. This is after I waited a whole month to pay the $900. Now it's $1632.03, and I don't have it. I've tried to acquire a loan but to no avail. This job is all I've got. Can someone please help?

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