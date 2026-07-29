Help me with surgery and the next 12 months and PT

I never would have thought that id go bowling on a first date and end up tearing several ligaments in my right forearm and bicep. This surgery is going to set me back approximately 12 months. My insurance is only covering 40% after I reach my $10,000 deductible. Leaving me with roughly $50,000 in surgical bills, thus not including physical therapy for the term of 6 months. Those bills we can figure out when we get there. So my outta pocket prior to my surgery is roughly my deductible bc I haven't had many doctors visits this year. As most of yall know I take care of my younger brother who is slightly autistic, I've cared for him for over 15 years since my dad passed away in 2011. It's just been he and I. So with me being unable to work we will be living on his disability check which is barely enough for groceries for 2 weeks. I hate asking for help but I really have no choice at this point. I have to much to lose everything bc of a freak accident and now we are here... I go for surgery options today and then the financial process starts. So it's my prayer than with all my friends and family as well as the racing community I could ask you all to help me thru this next year of life with my surgery cost and living expenses. If you can find it in your heart to donate it would be greatly appreciated. No donation is to small as none is to much. It's just my prayer that I can get some help along this journey. I will keep you still updated with my progress on my Facebook page over the next few months. I'm going to take a break from school as I want to be able to concentrate on physical therapy and healing. This is a huge deal in my life that was totally unexpected. Thanks in advance as we embark on this journey. Id rather know I'm not alone in this one and have friends as well as my Facebook family to support me along the way. May God bless each and every one of you as I'm going to be praying hard that this road to recovery isn't as long as they are planning but it's all up to the process... trust the process...













If you ask would please share this on your Facebook page as well as whatever social media platforms it would be greatly appreciated. ❤️💪