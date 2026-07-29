GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help me with surgery and the next 12 months and PT

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChristopher Devore

Fundraiser funds will be received by Christopher Devore

Help me with surgery and the next 12 months and PT

I never would have thought that id go bowling on a first date and end up tearing several ligaments in my right forearm and bicep. This surgery is going to set me back approximately 12 months. My insurance is only covering 40% after I reach my $10,000 deductible. Leaving me with roughly $50,000 in surgical bills, thus not including physical therapy for the term of 6 months. Those bills we can figure out when we get there. So my outta pocket prior to my surgery is roughly my deductible bc I haven't had many doctors visits this year. As most of yall know I take care of my younger brother who is slightly autistic, I've cared for him for over 15 years since my dad passed away in 2011. It's just been he and I. So with me being unable to work we will be living on his disability check which is barely enough for groceries for 2 weeks. I hate asking for help but I really have no choice at this point. I have to much to lose everything bc of a freak accident and now we are here... I go for surgery options today and then the financial process starts. So it's my prayer than with all my friends and family as well as the racing community I could ask you all to help me thru this next year of life with my surgery cost and living expenses. If you can find it in your heart to donate it would be greatly appreciated. No donation is to small as none is to much. It's just my prayer that I can get some help along this journey. I will keep you still updated with my progress on my Facebook page over the next few months. I'm going to take a break from school as I want to be able to concentrate on physical therapy and healing. This is a huge deal in my life that was totally unexpected. Thanks in advance as we embark on this journey. Id rather know I'm not alone in this one and have friends as well as my Facebook family to support me along the way. May God bless each and every one of you as I'm going to be praying hard that this road to recovery isn't as long as they are planning but it's all up to the process... trust the process...




If you ask would please share this on your Facebook page as well as whatever social media platforms it would be greatly appreciated. ❤️💪

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve