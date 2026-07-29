I was poisoned by a purchase online

I never imagined that a simple online purchase could turn my life upside down. I bought a squishmallow for my daughter from a major online retailer, and when the package arrived, it was contaminated with chemicals. After contacting the poison control center, I was urgently referred to the ER. I spent a morning in the emergency room, receiving treatment for breathing difficulties and nausea. The pain in my nose and the headache lasted for a week, making it hard to focus on anything else. Now, as the medical bills start to arrive, I am facing expenses for hospital care and pharmacy costs.





This unexpected situation has put a strain on my health and finances. The funds raised will go directly toward covering my medical bills and pharmacy expenses, helping me recover and support my family through this challenging time. Your support means so much to me, and every donation will make a real difference in my ability to move forward.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. I hope none of you ever have a similar experience with chemicals like I did. Your kindness and generosity are truly appreciated.