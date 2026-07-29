Help me with my journey with Parkinson's disease

I was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2024. No two people experience the journey with this disease. Many of the treatments for Parkinson's are experimental and not covered by health insurance. The is currently no cure for this disease, but these experimental treatments have shown a slowing of the progression of the disease.





This is why I am asking for your help. I need to raise funds to pay for these treatments that insurance does not pay for. One particular treatment option is stem cells. We can now receive these in the USA and not just in foreign countries.

Please accept this request for your contribution to my treatments.





Thank you.