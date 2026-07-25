help me with my household

Im 16 years old and I live in a mentally abusive toxic house hold. We struggle financially with most of the time an empty fridge and barely make it past with paying rent. I wanted to start this go fund me to help with my situation, wither that is buying food to eat/groceries, clothes I need, or even basic need hygiene products. Im planning to try and getting a job soon to help with the expenses in my house but thought this would be maybe a good thing to try first. every cent matters and would mean the absolute most. thank you.