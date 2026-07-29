Help me with my final fee balance

I respectfully submit this proposal seeking financial assistance of Kenya Shillings One Hundred Thousand (KSh 100,000) to enable me to clear my outstanding university fee balance and successfully complete my studies.﻿﻿﻿

Education has been a significant part of my journey toward achieving my career goals and becoming a productive member of society. Through determination and hard work, I have successfully progressed through my academic program and am now approaching the final stage of my university education. However, due to financial constraints, I am unable to clear the remaining fee balance required for graduation and completion of my studies.

The requested support of KSh 100,000 will be used solely to settle the outstanding university fees. This assistance will allow me to complete my academic requirements without interruption and obtain my degree, thereby improving my opportunities for employment and future contribution to my community and the nation.

I sincerely appreciate your consideration of this request and look forward to your positive support.