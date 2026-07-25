Help Me with My Fight Against Stage4 Breast Cancer

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,





It is incredibly difficult to write these words, but I am reaching out because I need help.





I have been diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer that has spread to my bones. Since receiving this diagnosis, my life has changed in ways I never imagined. Every day brings new challenges—doctor appointments, treatments, scans, medications, physical discomfort, and the emotional weight of living with a serious illness.





While I continue to fight with everything I have, cancer has placed an enormous financial burden on me and my family. The costs of treatment and care continue to grow, and I am doing everything possible to access therapies that can help me maintain my quality of life, manage symptoms, and give me the best chance to continue this fight.





My goal is to raise funds to help cover:





Ongoing cancer treatments and medical care Prescription medications and supportive therapies Medical imaging, lab work, and specialist visits Integrative therapies that support healing and recovery like HBOT therapy, IV therapies and other therapies that help build my immune system.









Cancer does not only affect your health—it affects every aspect of life. There are days when the fear feels overwhelming, and the uncertainty of the future weighs heavily on me. But despite everything, I have not given up hope. I still do my best to make the most out of everything. I go out with friends and try to live the most normal life I can but the pain and medication always seems to remind me I’m in an ongoing battle.





I am determined to keep fighting, to continue pursuing treatment, and to create as many meaningful moments as possible with the people I love. My focus is on healing, maintaining my strength, and giving myself every opportunity to keep moving forward.





Asking for help is not easy for me. Like many people, I have always tried to handle life’s challenges on my own. I’ve used my retirement funds, my life insurance policies and all the resources I can access. But this journey has shown me that sometimes we need the support of others to carry us through difficult times.





Any donation, no matter the size, will make a difference. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with others is another powerful way to help.





Your generosity will help relieve some of the financial stress that comes with cancer and allow me to focus my energy where it belongs—on treatment, recovery, and hope.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your kindness, your prayers, your encouragement, and your support during this difficult chapter of my life.





With gratitude and hope,





Marie





“Cancer may be part of my story, but it will not define my spirit. Every act of kindness helps me keep fighting.” ❤️