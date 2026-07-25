GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Me with My Fight Against Stage4 Breast Cancer

Goal$64,000 USD
Raised$694 USD

Fundraiser created bymarie Bow

Help Me with My Fight Against Stage4 Breast Cancer

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,


It is incredibly difficult to write these words, but I am reaching out because I need help.


I have been diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer that has spread to my bones. Since receiving this diagnosis, my life has changed in ways I never imagined. Every day brings new challenges—doctor appointments, treatments, scans, medications, physical discomfort, and the emotional weight of living with a serious illness.


While I continue to fight with everything I have, cancer has placed an enormous financial burden on me and my family. The costs of treatment and care continue to grow, and I am doing everything possible to access therapies that can help me maintain my quality of life, manage symptoms, and give me the best chance to continue this fight.


My goal is to raise funds to help cover:


  1. Ongoing cancer treatments and medical care
  2. Prescription medications and supportive therapies
  3. Medical imaging, lab work, and specialist visits
  4. Integrative therapies that support healing and recovery like HBOT therapy, IV therapies and other therapies that help build my immune system.



Cancer does not only affect your health—it affects every aspect of life. There are days when the fear feels overwhelming, and the uncertainty of the future weighs heavily on me. But despite everything, I have not given up hope. I still do my best to make the most out of everything. I go out with friends and try to live the most normal life I can but the pain and medication always seems to remind me I’m in an ongoing battle.


I am determined to keep fighting, to continue pursuing treatment, and to create as many meaningful moments as possible with the people I love. My focus is on healing, maintaining my strength, and giving myself every opportunity to keep moving forward.


Asking for help is not easy for me. Like many people, I have always tried to handle life’s challenges on my own. I’ve used my retirement funds, my life insurance policies and all the resources I can access. But this journey has shown me that sometimes we need the support of others to carry us through difficult times.


Any donation, no matter the size, will make a difference. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with others is another powerful way to help.


Your generosity will help relieve some of the financial stress that comes with cancer and allow me to focus my energy where it belongs—on treatment, recovery, and hope.


From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your kindness, your prayers, your encouragement, and your support during this difficult chapter of my life.


With gratitude and hope,


Marie


“Cancer may be part of my story, but it will not define my spirit. Every act of kindness helps me keep fighting.” ❤️

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve