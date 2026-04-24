Help me with my electric bill

I'm trying to take care of a friend that is 85yrs old and he isn't doing well. I've been trying to pay my electric bill and I can't. I need to borrow $100.00 to pay on the electric bill. Unfortunately I don't have a job I'm 61yrd old and I have got behind on my bills

I thought I had enough money to pay my electric bill I'm short $ 100.00 and I don't know what to do my uncle and I are sitting in the dark please help