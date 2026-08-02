Help me with my deformity from scoliosis

Hi, I'm Thyare. I'm 21, and I've had scoliosis my whole life. My doctors recommended physical therapy and bracing, but nothing worked, every time I went to physical therapy, I felt worse and my pain increased. My spine was becoming more deformed, and my organs were being compressed. I made the decision to have spinal fusion surgery on June 1st, 2025.





The surgery was the most painful thing I've ever experienced. I've now made it through a year of recovery, but my body has changed in ways I'm still processing. Beyond the spinal changes, the surgery affected my chest wall. One of my breasts is significantly larger than the other, and a bone in my chest protrudes, making the asymmetry much more noticeable. These physical changes have affected how I see myself.





I'm raising money to explore surgical options that could help restore balance to my chest and rebuild my confidence in my own body. Your support would mean so much to me as I take this next step in my healing journey. Thank you for standing with me.