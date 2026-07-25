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help me with my calling to YWAM

Goal$12,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byHailey Klatt

Fundraiser funds will be received by Hailey Klatt

help me with my calling to YWAM

Hello friends and family!

“And he said unto them.

 “Go into all the world and preach the Gospel to all creation” - Mark 16:15

I’m writing to invite you to partner with me in an exciting opportunity that God has placed on my heart. I feel called to attend Youth With A Mission (YWAM). 

First and foremost, I ask for your prayers as I prepare for this new season. I would deeply appreciate your prayers for wisdom, growth, and that God would guide every step of this journey.

I also want to ask for your support as I work toward raising $12,000 to attend YWAM. I know this is a significant amount, but I trust that if God has called me to this mission, He will faithfully provide. Your investment will give me the opportunity to uniquely grow in my faith, receive biblical training, and be equipped to share the hope of the Gospel with others around the world.

To give you a better understanding of what I will be doing, I have applied to YWAM's Discipleship Training School (DTS). This program begins with several months of intensive discipleship, where I will grow in my knowledge of Scripture, deepen my relationship with Christ, and receive training with a specialization in performing arts—a passion God has given me. Following the training phase, I will participate in an outreach where I will have the opportunity to serve others and share the Gospel in communities around the world!

I would be honored if you would consider partnering with me through prayer and, if you feel led, financial support. Below are some ways to partner with me financially. Thank you for considering being part of this journey! 

I look forward to sharing updates with you as I follow God's calling and witness all that He will do through this journey!

Become a Partner!

Partner Levels:

  1. $1,000
  2. $500
  3. $250

As a thank-you, each partner will receive a custom, handcrafted gift that has been prayerfully created especially for them.

Follow my journey: @lif.ewithhailey

Want to know more about WYAM? Check it out here: YWAMkona.org


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