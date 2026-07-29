Help me with getting my teeth fixed

So I have had bad teeth since I was young. I've had crooked teeth my whole life but my family didn't have the means for braces. Once I got older I fell into substance abuse and really didn't take care of my teeth or myself for that matter. Now all these years later being sober, and my teeth just aren't good anymore. I'd really love to get implants but they are so expensive. So I'm wanting to get dentures so I can get my confidence back and be able to eat properly. My insurance doesn't cover much of the cost so I'm reaching out for help. Anything you can give even $1, is greatly appreciated. Thank you!