Help me with funeral expenses for my husband

Our story starts in March of 2023 when my husband was diagnosed with acute Pancreatitis. He couldn't work and I quit my job for 4 months to get him back on his feet. I then took a job ($8/hr pay cut) close to our home to be able to come home on lunch to check on and feed him. He spent the next few years in and out of the hospital and in June 2025 he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer that had spread to his liver. He was given 6 months without chemotherapy and a year with chemotherapy. His choice was chemotherapy and we drove every two weeks to Birmingham AL for 6 hours of Chemotherapy until last October. They finally found us a place at CCI in Huntsville AL a 22 mile drive from our home. I am asking for help with funeral expenses because as much as I have tried, I can't save the money for his funeral, I only have the money for my personal expenses like food, gas, and utilities. Thank you so much for taking the time to read our story and if you can't contribute, your prayers are also greatly welcomed.