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Help me with funds to buy cargo tricycle

Goal₦3,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created bySamuel Umukoro

Fundraiser funds will be received by Samuel Umukoro

Help me with funds to buy cargo tricycle

Hello, my name is Samuel, and I am from Nigeria. I am raising funds to purchase a cargo tricycle that will help me earn a stable income and support myself and my family.

Finding regular employment has been difficult, and owning a cargo tricycle would give me the opportunity to transport goods, run deliveries, and provide services within my community. This means I can work honestly, become financially independent, and improve my living conditions.

The funds raised will be used to purchase the tricycle and cover the initial costs of getting started. Every donation, no matter how small, will bring me closer to this goal.

If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean a lot to me. Thank you for your kindness, support, and belief in my future.

Goal: Purchase a cargo tricycle to create sustainable income and support my family. ❤️

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