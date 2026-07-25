Help me with flight expenses to start my study USA

My name is Nasir Dalha, a Deaf advocate, educator, disability rights champion, and community leader from Nigeria.





I am honored to have been admitted to the Master of Science in Deaf Education program at the Rochester Institute of Technology's National Technical Institute for the Deaf (RIT/NTID) in Rochester, New York, USA. I have also been awarded a fully funded scholarship that covers my tuition and academic expenses.





To begin my studies, I am raising $2,300 (approximately ₦3,143,673) to cover my international airfare from Nigeria to Rochester, New York, and other essential travel-related expenses needed to begin my academic journey. One-way airfare (Nigeria to Rochester, NY)

$1,800. Baggage fees $200. Ground transportation $200, incidental travel expenses $100. Total $2,300





For many years, I have dedicated my life to promoting disability rights, inclusive education, leadership, and equal opportunities for Deaf people in Nigeria. This opportunity at RIT/NTID will equip me with advanced knowledge and practical skills that I will bring back home to improve Deaf education and expand opportunities for Deaf people and other persons with disabilities across Nigeria.





Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to achieving this dream. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, colleagues, and social networks.





Thank you for believing in the power of education, inclusion, and leadership. Your generosity will help me reach the United States and begin this life-changing journey, enabling me to create lasting impact for the Deaf community in Nigeria.





With sincere gratitude,





Nasir Dalha