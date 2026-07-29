Help me with financial and medical expenses.

Hello,

I am a single woman of 56 years old. This world is tough. I'm trying to be tougher. Prayers work, I truly belive this.





I am having medical issues with many on going tests. One being several biopsies for cervical cancer. That sentence has had to type. Made this situation sure sureal. I have a job, but will more than likely be fired soon due to absences. They do not care about doctor appointments or test need to be done. Only the words of I will be out of work this day.





I set my goal at this amount to try to pay car off and pay on bills accumulated.





Please help if you can. Prayers are always needed.God bless