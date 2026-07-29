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Help Me with Expensive NYC Medical Bills

Goal$4,250 USD
Raised$5 USD

Fundraiser created byJames Fry

Fundraiser funds will be received by James Fry

Help Me with Expensive NYC Medical Bills

📍Manhattan: israel day parade


On May 31st between 11:40 and 12:00 noon at the address 815 Fifth Ave, I was assaulted by two individuals. I went to the hospital via hatzala ambulance and had my wounds cleaned, X-rays, and a physical inspection of the lacerations.


The first individual to make contact with me told me to leave the area and I responded that I had every right to be there. I attempted to create space by distancing myself from him, but he kept closing in and prodding me with his body and hands. A second individual, his accomplice, I allege, also joined and blocked possible escape routes while the first individual kept prodding and attempting to knock the phone out of my hands. Eventually the first individual got the phone out of my hands and him and 2 other individuals tackled me to the ground. The New York City Policemen would later arrive, remove me from the area, and I was put into a hatzalah ambulance.


The next day I filed a police report with the 19th district and attempted to contact an attorney who never responded.


The money donated from Give Send Go will cover my medical costs and an additional night at a Manhattan hotel to ensure my paperwork was done correctly (the following Monday). If there is a NY attorney interested in this case, I am ready to move forward with this case. However, at this juncture I would like to move on from this traumatizing event. Your donations are greatly appreciated and I truly hope you feel this is a worthy cause.


While I do want to speculate as to how these events transpired and who is responsible, I will leave that up to worldwide sleuths who want to take up the cause. But I do think the NYPD social media page should correct what they said of the event:

This event went off without incident, and that's thanks to the greatest police department in the world.

The New York City Police Department should correct the record because there was at least one incident I know of (I’ll upload the NYPD paperwork for that too).


Regarding the accompanying video, I will link a muted version here so you can see how these people operated. The words and sounds can be a distraction. I will make an unmuted version available as soon as I can.


Thank you for your patience, thank you for your consideration, and thank you for donating.


I will provide updates on give send go and social media:


IG: @james_fry22123


Threads: james_fry22123


Cash App: $CatDaddy12344



James Fry

Virginia Beach, VA


I am an 82nd ABN 313 MIBN veteran who criticized israel while on active duty, and after an honorable discharge

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