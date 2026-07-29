Help me with a new car please.

Hello. Life has just dragged me all over the place. I always have supported people on here and now I am hoping to get help. I just bought a car last year and the engine went out. I still owe 15k on it. I just need help getting out of this to get a new car. My job heavily relies on a car and I am willing to pay back EVERY DOLLAR. I just need help please. A picture of my dog has a gift!