Help Me Welcome My First Rottweiler Puppy





I've always dreamed of owning a Rottweiler and giving it a loving, responsible home. After spending time learning about the breed, I understand that owning a dog is a long-term commitment that requires proper care, training, quality food, and regular veterinary visits.





As a student, I don't currently have enough savings to cover the initial costs of bringing home a healthy puppy and providing everything it needs from day one. Rather than rushing into pet ownership unprepared, I'm asking for help so I can start on the right foot.





My fundraising goal is $2,000.





The funds will be used for:





- Purchasing a healthy Rottweiler puppy from a responsible breeder or rescue

- Initial veterinary checkup and vaccinations

- Quality food and feeding supplies

- A crate, bed, leash, collar, and toys

- Training and basic care during the first few months





Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to providing a safe and loving home for my future companion. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean a great deal.





Thank you for supporting my dream and helping me become a responsible dog owner.