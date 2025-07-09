Help Me Welcome Baby Daniel

Hi everyone,

My name is Scarlett, and I am a single mother to two wonderful boys with another little boy, Daniel, on the way. My children are my entire world, and every decision I make is for them.

I moved to Arizona to give my children a fresh start and build a better life for our family. Starting over hasn’t been easy, but it was the best decision I could make for my boys and our future.

I have sole custody of my children and receive no support from their father. I work at Walmart to provide for my family while preparing to welcome my third son. While I work hard every day, balancing bills, raising my boys, and preparing for a new baby has become overwhelming financially.

This fundraiser will help with:

Diapers and wipes Baby clothes and essentials A car seat and baby supplies Household needs Pregnancy and baby-related expenses

Asking for help is not easy for me. I’ve always tried to figure things out on my own, but sometimes even the strongest moms need a helping hand. Every donation, share, prayer, or kind word means more than I can express.

My goal is simple: to continue providing a safe, loving, and stable home for my three boys while preparing to welcome Daniel into the world.

Thank you for supporting our little family and helping us start this next chapter.

With love,

Scarlett, Robert, Joseph, and Baby Daniel 💙











