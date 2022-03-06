Help me walk again and get medical care

Hello, my name is Vanessa, and i am asking for help because i am going through a very difficult health situation.





I have a serious problem with my foot and leg that has made it very hard for me to walk. I feel like my leg is almost blocked, and my mobility has become very limited. This situation has affected my daily life, and i need medical medical care, examinations, and treament to understand what is happening and recover.





I am reaching out because i cannot afford all the medical expenses by myself. Your support will help me pay for doctor visits, medical tests, treament, medication, and other necessary care.





Any amount you can give will make a big difference in my life. If you are unable to donate sharing my fundraiser with others would also mean a lot to me.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, prayers, and support.





Vanessa