Help Me Walk Again After Failed Femoral Union

My name is Ibidapo Temidayo, and I am from Ilesa, Osun State, Nigeria.





On 3rd December 2021, I was involved in a devastating road accident that changed my life forever. The accident left me with a severe failed femoral union, my femur has not healed properly despite two major surgeries. My doctors have informed me that I urgently need another surgery to achieve bone union and give me the opportunity to walk normally again.





For almost five years, I have lived with constant pain, sleepless nights, and emotional distress. Every day is a struggle. I depend on crutches for mobility, and the persistent pain has taken a heavy toll on my physical and mental well-being.





The financial burden has been devastating. I have exhausted my savings and accumulated significant debts. I no longer have the resources to cover the cost of the surgery and care I desperately need.





With your help, I can finally have the chance to heal and walk again. Thank you for standing with me during this difficult time.