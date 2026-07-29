Help Me Visit Vatican City

Hello everyone,





My name is Nigel, and I am raising funds to fulfill a lifelong dream of making a pilgrimage to Vatican City and attending a papal audience to see the Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV.





Although I was born Catholic, my faith journey has led me through many experiences that have helped me grow spiritually. One of my greatest desires is to visit Vatican City, pray at St. Peter's Basilica, stand in St. Peter's Square among pilgrims from around the world, and, if blessed with the opportunity, see the Pope in person during a public audience or Sunday Angelus.





This pilgrimage is not a vacation. It is a journey of faith, reflection, and spiritual growth. I hope to:

Attend a papal audience and receive the Pope's blessing. Pray at some of Christianity's most sacred sites. Deepen my relationship with God. Learn more about the history and traditions of the Christian faith. Bring home spiritual experiences that will strengthen me for years to come.





The funds raised will help cover:

Return airfare from Malaysia to Rome. Accommodation near Vatican City. Local transportation. Travel insurance. Meals and daily expenses. Pilgrimage-related costs.





Any amount, no matter how small, will help bring me closer to this once-in-a-lifetime spiritual journey. If you are unable to donate, I would be grateful if you could share this fundraiser with others.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. May God bless you and your families.





With gratitude,

Nigel Richard

Malaysia