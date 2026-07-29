Help me visit my sick mother one last time

**Urgent request for family support**





My mom in Arizona is quite ill, and I need to get out there to see her as soon as possible.

​Unfortunately, I live in Kentucky and funds are tight right now, and covering the travel expenses on short notice is more than I can manage alone. If you can contribute anything at all to help me make this trip, or if you can please share this, I would be incredibly grateful. Thank you so much. 🙏