Help Me Unlock My Medical Career

My name is David, and I am seeking support to overcome the final obstacle standing between me and the medical career I have worked years to achieve.

In 2022, I completed my medical studies at Fujian Medical University in China. Like many international students, I faced significant financial challenges during my education. Although I successfully completed my degree requirements, I have an outstanding tuition balance of approximately $16,000 USD.

Because of this balance, my university has not yet released the academic documents required for credential verification and progression through the medical licensing process. Without these documents, I am unable to move forward with the next stages of becoming a licensed physician.

Since graduating, I have been living in Canada and working various low-income jobs to support myself and meet my daily expenses while trying to address this debt. Every month, I continue working toward my goal, but the outstanding balance remains a major barrier that has kept me from pursuing the profession I trained for.

I am currently preparing for the Canadian medical licensing pathway and remain committed to completing the examinations and requirements necessary to practice medicine. My goal is not only to build a stable future for myself and my family, but also to serve patients and contribute meaningfully to my community.

The funds raised through this campaign will be used solely to reduce and eliminate the outstanding balance owed to my university so that my academic records can be released and I can continue my journey toward medical licensure.

I understand that times are difficult for many people, and I am grateful for any support—whether through a donation, sharing this campaign, or offering words of encouragement.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me move one step closer to fulfilling my dream of practicing medicine.

With gratitude,

David



